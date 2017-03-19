Tree falls on Johnson City home, homeowner: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City couple is thankful they were not injured, after a tree fell and ripped through the roof of their home.

“I thought it was an earthquake because the whole house just shook,” said homeowner Don Grindstaff. “Stuff just started falling and really didn’t know what it was. It took me a few minutes to realize what had actually happened.”

Grindstaff said a tree ripped through the roof of his home shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

“The main thing I was concerned about was my wife’s safety because she was back in that part of the house, but she was fine,” Grindstaff said.

He said the tree falling destroyed a spare bedroom his great granddaughter often sleeps in. Luckily, Grindstaff said, she did not sleep over Saturday night.

“It could have been dangerous,” he said.

On Saturday afternoon, crews stripped branches off of the tree.

“They’re trying to do some pre-work before they take the tree out of the house, I don’t know if that will happen today or it could be tomorrow,” Grindstaff said.

Despite the mess, he said he and his wife are feeling blessed that no one was injured.

“We know that it’s just material things and it’ll get taken care of, everything will be alright.”

The Grindstaff’s were not displaced from their home by the accident. Meanwhile they are working to get a contractor to make repairs to the roof.

