Researchers plan manned 2018 expedition to Titanic

** FILe ** In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England. The tragic sinking of the Titanic nearly a century ago can be blamed on low grade rivets that the ship's builders used on some parts of the ill-fated liner, two experts on metals conclude in a new book. (AP Photo/FILE)

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) – Researchers are planning what they say is the first manned submersible expedition to the Titanic since 2005.

OceanGate Expeditions recently announced that the seven-week research mission will depart from Newfoundland, Canada, in May 2018.

Experts from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts are also taking part.

Everett, Washington-based OceanGate says the goal of the mission is to assess the condition of the wreck and document – but not collect – artifacts at the protected site.

Experts from Woods Hole say they hope to generate a 3D photographic model of the wreck using modern subsea imaging technology.

The doomed British luxury liner sank on April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City, killing more than 1,500 people.

