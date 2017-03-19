Police recover stolen vehicle gifted to family by local Ronald McDonald House

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Johnson City mother said she is grateful after police recovered her stolen car over the weekend.

Angelia Carder said she was warming her car up in the driveway March 7th before taking her son to the bus stop when she noticed her car was gone.

“Started it, went back into the house and I am literally only three steps from the front door, and we walked out to go to the bus stop and the car was gone,” Carder said.

It is a car that is essential for Carder and her family, telling us she has a disabled son that has to visit doctors frequently.

“I have a disabled son, and I have to travel to Vanderbilt three times a year, Knoxville at least twice,” Carder said.

The car was gifted to her three years ago by the Ronald McDonald House in Johnson City, so when her car was stolen, so was her only mode of transportation.

“Christian has therapy twice a week, I also drive him to and from school, I have to work, so the last 10 days have been a little awkward, we have quite a bit of doctors appointments,” Carder said.

Carder said late Friday night things started to look up when she received a call from police that they found her car in Bristol, Tennessee.

“Oh I was so happy, I was ecstatic, I was so happy, I did not know what I was going to do,” Carder said.

Carder said she if thankful for everyone who helped search for the car.

“A car is a necessity when you have children, and I was so happy. I would like to thank Johnson City police, and Bristol police for finding the car, and everyone that put the word out there and looked for it.” Carder said.

Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said the car was recovered in Bristol, Tennessee and two people were arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle.

No further information was released about the theft.

