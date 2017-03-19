New Trump billboard creating controversy in Arizona

By Josh Birch Published:
Credit: WNCT

PHOENIX, A.Z. (WNCT) – A new billboard in Phoenix depicting President Donald Trump is turning a lot of heads and creating controversy.

The billboard depicts Pres. Trump in front of billowing mushroom clouds with dollar signs that resemble swastikas.

Karen Fiorito, the artists behind the billboard, said it reflects power, money and dictatorship.

“I’m very frustrated like I think a lot of people are, and I don’t think we feel our voices are being heard,” she said.

However, some Trump supports don’t like the billboard, and think it is drastic, crude and violent. Some said they were even prepared to climb up the billboard and tear it down if the owner didn’t remove it.

