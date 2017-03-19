NC teen dies month after fall at Hanging Rock State Park

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina teenager who slipped and fell more than 50 feet at Hanging Rock State Park last month has died.

Multiple media outlets report 17-year-old Jason Messer of Stokesdale died Friday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Messer was hiking with three friends on Feb. 18 when he fell from a ledge, breaking several bones and suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Daniel Gumprecht, associate pastor of Twin City Bible Church, said Messer passed away peacefully.

Funeral arrangements are pending

