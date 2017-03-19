Milligan softball takes two from St. Andrews Sunday



ELIZABETHTON, TN- The Milligan College softball team hosted Appalachian Athletic Conference rival St. Andrews in a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Anglin Field. Led by three RBIs from Rachel Coffey in game one and four from Erica Roller in game two, the Buffs won both games 5-3 and 9-3.

Milligan (10-13, 5-7 AAC) led early in game one due to a home run from Roller in the bottom of the first and a RBI single from Ashley Arnold in the bottom of the second. In the top of the third, the Knights responded with a two-run home run to tie things up and keep up with the Buffs. St. Andrews took its first lead of the game with a leadoff home run in the top of the fifth and led 3-2.

The bottom of the sixth turned out to be the difference for Milligan, as the Buffs rallied for three runs to retake the lead for good. With runners on second and third and no outs, Coffey took the lead back with a home run over the left field fence and Milligan led 5-3. Buffalo pitcher Kimberly Robinson finished St. Andrews off without surrendering anymore runs in the top of the seventh and the Buffs held on for the 5-3 victory.

In game two, Milligan trailed early as the Knights scored two runs in the top of the first and added another run in the top of the fourth. The bottom of the fourth was the turning point in the game, as the Buffs rallied for four runs to take the lead. Jenna Gilbert started the inning with a leadoff home run that cut the St. Andrews lead down to 4-2. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Roller doubled to left field, clearing the bases and gave Milligan a 5-4 lead.

The bottom of the sixth put the game out of reach as Milligan added four more runs to their lead. Roller started with a RBI single, followed by a RBI double from Kacie Skeen and a two-run home run by Robinson. Robinson, who entered the game to pitch in the fourth inning, closed out the game and earned her second win of the day. On the day, Robinson pitched 10.2 innings, allowing only three total runs and struck out seven.

The Buffs return to action at AAC rival Union College on Wednesday for a doubleheader before returning home for a doubleheader against Bluefield College next Sunday, March 26.

Courtesy: Milligan Athletics