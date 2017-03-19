Man falsely claims to be deputy during argument at Johnson City restaurant

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – An argument between a customer and employees at a local restaurant landed that customer in jail Saturday night.

A manager at Pizza Hut on West State of Franklin Road in Johnson City told officers that 26-year-old Joshua Hicks acted like he had a gun, and the manager said he “acted like he was going to shoot them.”

The manager also told police that Hicks used a Washington County deputy’s name during the incident.

Police say Hicks was wearing a holster during the incident, but did not have a gun.

They arrested Hicks at his home and charged him with false reporting and criminal impersonation.

Hicks is being held on a $6,000 bond in the Washington County Detention Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

