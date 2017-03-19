Louisiana sheriff’s deputy shot, killed while on-duty

By Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana is dead after being shot near a movie theater in Baton Rouge while on duty.

Local news outlets report that the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy was rushed to the hospital after being shot late Saturday. Reports say he and another deputy were conducting an investigation when the shooting occurred.

A suspect was shot and injured and taken to a hospital.

The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2nzNuM0 ) quoted East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks as saying the Louisiana State Police would conduct the investigation. The slain deputy’s identity was not released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s