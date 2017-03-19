Landlord, artist pledge to restore defaced Nashville mural

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A landlord and a Nashville street artist are working together to restore the popular mural “I Believe in Nashville” that was vandalized with tar.

The Tennessean reports (tnne.ws/2mfvdDc) a large tarp covered the side of the building at 2700 12th Ave. S. Saturday morning, three days after the mural was destroyed.

The building’s owners, a partnership that includes brothers Andy and Pat Howell, are working to clean the wall before artist Adrien Saporiti can start repainting.

An event planned to celebrate the mural’s five-year anniversary is still on for March 25. The mural has become a popular spot for tourists to have their picture taken.

In a statement after the vandalism, Saporiti thanked people for their support and urged them to practice what the mural represents: unity, positivity and peace.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)