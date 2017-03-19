Johnson City Police arrest man for pointing gun at people in nightclub parking lot

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – Police arrested a man they say pointed a gun at several people outside a Johnson City nightclub early Sunday morning.

21-year-old Seth Buckmaster faces 7 counts of aggravated assault, as well as public intoxication, and possession of a handgun while under the influence charges.

Witnesses told police that Buckmaster carried a gun around the Electric Cowboy parking lot around 3 a.m., pointing it at several people and yelling at them.

Officers located Buckmaster in the parking lot of the Doubletree Hotel and took him into custody.

Buckmaster is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $37,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

