JCPD arrest man accused of calling in bomb threats to downtown bars

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Johnson City man was arrested over the weekend after police said he repeatedly called bars downtown threatening that he had placed explosive devices inside.

According to officials with JCPD, officers responded to Numan’s Bar downtown around 1:30a.m. after they reportedly received a bomb threat from a male over the phone just minutes prior.

Police said that Numan’s employees reported the man told them he had placed four pounds of C4 explosives inside the bar and that it would detonate in 24 hours.

Dispatchers also reportedly received a call from that same person who said he had also placed a bomb at Capone’s Bar, also located in downtown Johnson City.

Dispatchers were able to trace that call to a home on N. North St. in Johnson City where police found 43-year-old Claude Smith sitting on the couch, finding the phone used to make the threats, and identifying Smith as the individual who made these threats.

Smith was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and placed under a $20,000 bond. He is charged with making a false bomb report.

Smith is set to be arraigned in court on Monday afternoon.

