Family members grieving loss of loved one killed in Jonesborough crash

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Family members of 37-year-old Shirra Branum are grieving the loss of their loved one they say was taken too soon.

“She was a wonderful person, she cared about her family, and her husband, her kids,” Branum’s father Hugh Scalf said.

“That’s my baby that I’ve got to put in the ground,” her mother Cindy Scalf said.

“She was the best mom anybody could ask for,” said Shirra Branum’s daughter, Madison Branum.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Shirra Branum was killed in a head-on crash Thursday in the 600 block of Conklin Road in Jonesborough.

Branum was a woman her family described as putting everyone else before herself and passionate about life, people and faith.

“She loved to go to church, she loved camping, she loved the outdoors,” family members said.

The family is cherishing the precious moments they had with Shirra.

“Her helping on homework, her doing my hair,” Madison said.

“If we needed a hug she knew it, she would always give me a hug. I’m going to miss that,” said Cindy.

The family is leaning on each other to make it through.

“We’re just trying to make it day by day. Step by step, not even day by day, step by step, minute by minute,” family members said.

Family members said Shirra Branum’s 9-year-old son remains in the hospital. He was also injured in that crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

