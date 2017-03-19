1,000 calls for Colorado wildfire evacuations

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Authorities have made more than 1,000 calls to residents in and around Boulder, Colorado, ordering them to leave their homes as a wildfire burns in the mountains just west of the university town.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management says an additional 2,200 reverse 911 calls early Sunday warned others to get ready to leave if conditions get worse.

It wasn’t clear exactly how many houses or residents were evacuated because the calls could have gone to multiple people living in the same home and likely didn’t include children.

The fire reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday had burned 30 to 50 acres just a couple of miles from downtown Boulder. Several aircraft are making drops to battle the flames.

Emergency officials don’t know how the fire started.

