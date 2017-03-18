William and Kate meet survivors of Paris 2015 attacks

By Published:
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, are silhouetted as they look the Seine river through a giant clock at the Musee d'Orsay museum -the former Gare d'Orsay train station- during their visit to the museum, Saturday, March 18, 2017, on the second day of their two-day visit to the French capital. (Francois Guillot/Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS (AP) – Prince William and his wife, Kate, have met with survivors of the 2015 extremist attacks on the Bataclan concert hall and other Paris sites on the second day of their visit to the French capital.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday praised the courage of two victims who described the circumstances of their injuries and the effects on their lives during a visit to the Invalides monument.

“You’re very brave,” Kate told them.

The couple also plans to attend a France-Wales rugby match.

The trip is William’s first official visit to Paris since his mother died there in 1997. The visit doesn’t include any official memorial events for Diana.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s