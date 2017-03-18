William and Kate meet survivors of Paris 2015 attacks

PARIS (AP) – Prince William and his wife, Kate, have met with survivors of the 2015 extremist attacks on the Bataclan concert hall and other Paris sites on the second day of their visit to the French capital.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday praised the courage of two victims who described the circumstances of their injuries and the effects on their lives during a visit to the Invalides monument.

“You’re very brave,” Kate told them.

The couple also plans to attend a France-Wales rugby match.

The trip is William’s first official visit to Paris since his mother died there in 1997. The visit doesn’t include any official memorial events for Diana.

