Wife of teacher pleads with husband to bring student home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The wife of a former schoolteacher who is alleged to have kidnapped a 15-year-old student is pleading with her husband to bring the girl home.

WSMV-TV reports that on Friday Jill Cummins beseeched her husband to turn himself in and bring Elizabeth Thomas home.

The wife said she had no idea that her husband was involved in the suspected kidnapping.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert this week for the girl, who was last seen in Columbia on Monday.

Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper said 50-year-old Tad Cummins now faces an aggravated kidnapping charge.

Tad Cummins formerly taught at the Culleoka Unit School. He was fired from the school after the Amber Alert was issued.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)