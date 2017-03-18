Virginia State Police investigating fatal house fire in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a double-wide trailer in the 2000 block of Roda Road in Appalachia, Virginia Saturday morning.

Appalachia Deputy Fire Chief Travis Anderson tells News Channel 11 that the body of a woman believed to be in her 40’s was found inside the residence.

Chief Anderson says the victim’s mother who was also inside the home, was taken

to a nearby hospital for observation but has since been released.

According to Virginia State Police, the victim’s body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy, and positive identification.

At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The cause and origin remain under investigation.

