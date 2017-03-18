Virginia State Police investigating fatal house fire in Wise County

By and Published: Updated:
Source: Appalachia Fire Department
Source: Appalachia Fire Department

WISE COUNTY, VA  (WJHL) –  Virginia State Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a double-wide trailer in the 2000 block of Roda Road in Appalachia, Virginia Saturday morning.

Appalachia Deputy Fire Chief Travis Anderson tells News Channel 11 that the body of a woman believed to be in her 40’s was found inside the residence.

Chief Anderson says the victim’s mother who was also inside the home, was taken

Source: Appalachia Fire Department

to a nearby hospital for observation but has since been released.

According to Virginia State Police, the victim’s body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy, and positive identification.

At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The cause and origin remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s