Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama have charged a 19-year-old woman with rape and other offenses after she allegedly got pregnant by a 14-year-old boy and sought government assistance.

Records show Mekenzie Leigh Guffey was arrested last week in the northeastern Alabama town of Hollywood. She’s now free on bail.

Police say a social worker told them about the relationship between Guffey and the boy after Guffey sought help through a Medicaid program that assists area women.

Guffey’s distraught grandmother described the young woman’s childhood as a nightmare, with both her parents abusing drugs and in frequent trouble. But police said that doesn’t justify having sex with a juvenile.

A court-appointed lawyer declined to comment on the charges but says he will provide the strongest-possible defense.

