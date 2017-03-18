Police: Man threatens to shoot up Jack In The Box if he doesn’t get tacos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of threatening a Jack In The Box employee over a taco order Thursday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, 23-year-old Sami Krasniqi displayed a handgun and told a worker at the Capital Funds Court restaurant location in South Nashville, “If I don’t get my tacos soon, I will shoot this place up.”

Metro police officers responded to the restaurant and found Krasniqi at the condiments counter. He reportedly hid his gun there when officers arrived.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video shows Krasniqi lifting up his shirt to display the handgun.

Police wrote in the affidavit that Krasniqi is a convicted felon and currently on probation.

Krasniqi was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of felon in possession of a handgun.

His bond was set at $60,000, and he is due in court on March 20.