Officials say attacker was already on authorities’ radar

PARIS (AP) – The Paris prosecutors’ office says the suspected attacker who was shot and killed at Orly Airport had already crossed authorities’ radar for suspected Islamic extremism.

Prosecutors say Saturday that the suspect’s house was among scores searched in November 2015 in the immediate aftermath of suicide bomb-and-gun attacks that killed 130 people in Paris. Those searches targeted people with suspected radical leanings.

After the airport attack on Saturday, the suspect’s father and brother were detained by police for questioning – part of standard police operations in such cases.

A French official connected to the investigation confirms media reports identifying the attacker as Ziyed Ben Belgacem, a 39-year-old born in France.

