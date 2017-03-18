IBM announces plans to hire 2,000 US veterans

In this July 16, 2013, file photo, an IBM logo is displayed in Berlin, Vt. IBM reports financial results Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. IBM says it will hire 2,000 U.S. veterans over the next four years as part of a broader expansion plan.The company said in December that it hopes to hire 25,000 people over the next four years, partly for what it calls “new collar jobs” where a four-year degree isn’t necessarily required. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – IBM plans to hire 2,000 U.S. veterans over the next four years as part of a broader expansion plan.

The company said in December that it hopes to hire 25,000 people over the next four years, partly for what it calls “new collar jobs” where a four-year degree isn’t necessarily required.

IBM, based in Armonk, New York, has also expanded a program to train vets in software used in the defense and law enforcement industries.

