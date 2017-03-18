French police: man tried to seize weapon at airport, killed

PARIS (AP) – Details continue to emerge this morning from French officials investigating the shooting death of a man who grabbed a soldier’s gun at Orly Airport in Paris today.

France’s defense minister says two other soldiers on the security patrol opened fire on the attacker. No one else was injured.

And the interior minister says the attacker also shot an officer at an earlier traffic stop before stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint.

Explosives experts have finished checking the site, according to a tweet from the regional administration. Thousands of people are being evacuated and flights are being redirected as a precaution.

A witness to the incident tells BFM television he saw the man who had grabbed a soldier’s gun point it at two other soldiers who were aiming at him.

There was gunfire and the man was killed. Another man says on BFM that there was a group of three soldiers targeted, and they first tried to calm the man who seized the weapon.

A national police official said the incident occurred this morning and the soldier is part of the Sentinel special force installed around France to protect sensitive sites after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

The shooting came after a similar incident last month at the Louvre Museum. France remains under a state of emergency.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)