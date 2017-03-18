Elizabethton Police Department facing sewer issues, tight quarters

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s police chief and head engineer are hoping city council’s capital improvements budget can help fix sewer issues and an expanded facility at the Elizabethton Police Department.

“This is one place where you open up, the hallway floods with raw sewage,” Johann Coetzee, General Manager of Elizabethton Water Resources and the city’s head engineer said.

Coetzee said for decades he’s been called to the Elizabethton Police Department for a smelly problem, backups and issues in an aging sewer system. Coetzee said he’s also seen raw sewage spew into the halls.

“Of course it makes the building unsanitary,” Coetzee said.

These issues are also causing headaches for Elizabethton’s Police Chief, Jason Shaw.

“We do have to have the city sewage truck come, it seems like once a month sometimes,” Chief Shaw said.

Chief Shaw also said the over 40 employees in the main office are outgrowing the space.

For many years, six criminal investigators have worked blocks away in the basement of the public library and he’s hoping that with building improvements everyone can be under the same roof.

“You come to the police department wishing to talk to an investigator but we have to send you two blocks away,” Police Chief Shaw said.

That’s why he and Coetzee spoke up at Thursday’s City Council Workshop, plans to renovate and expand the building are on the table. The city has an estimated $2.5 million allocated for capital improvement projects.

“Tremendous amount of needs, impossible to hit all of them and we just need to hit the needs that are going to benefit the most people,” Elizabethton’s Mayor Curt Alexander said.

Coetzee said past police chiefs and the city have done sewer repairs but it’s not enough.

“It’s an old plumbing system that probably needs replacing,” Coetzee said.

Coetzee and Chief Shaw both said they’re hopeful for the future.

“I am truly confident that council will make a balanced decision,” Coetzee said.

The city’s architect is also looking at ways to fix the problems. The city’s next budget workshop is April 17.