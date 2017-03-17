Tracker shows 12 foot great white shark lingering off Myrtle Beach coast

WBTW Staff Published:
In this Aug. 11, 2016, photo, a great white shark swims past researchers as they chum the ocean looking for sharks in the waters off Gansbaai, South Africa. Extensive research by shark expert Michael Rutzen and his marine biologist partner Sara Andreotti has found that great whites off the South African coast are rapidly heading for extinction. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hilton the great white shark is spending his spring break off the coast of Myrtle Beach,  according to data from the OCEARCH website.

In this Sept. 13, 2012, photo, Captain Brett McBride places his hand on the snout of the crew’s first specimen while scientists collect blood, tissue samples and attach tracking devices on the research vessel Ocearch off the coast of Chatham, Mass. Before release, the nearly 15-foot, 2,292-pound shark was named Genie for famed shark researcher Eugenie Clark. The Ocearch team baits the fish and leads them onto a lift, tagging and taking blood, tissue and semen samples up close from the worlds most feared predator. The real-time satellite tag tracks the shark each time its dorsal fin breaks the surface, plotting its location on a map. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

The shark was tagged by researchers on March 3, 2017 and has been swimming around the Grand Strand since March 9. As of Wednesday night, Hilton continued to ping off the shore of Myrtle Beach.

According to the OCEARCH website, Hilton is a male great white shark over 12 feet long and weighs in at more than 1,300 pounds. Researchers chose his name after he was caught off the coast of Hilton Head Island during their Low Country Expedition.

 

Since he was tagged, the massive fish has slowly been making his way north, pausing to spend several days near Myrtle Beach.

The organization’s website allows users to follow the movements of almost 200 sharks in real time all over the world. Each animal with a tag has a profile online with information about their species, size, location and a section for photos, videos and even a link to the shark’s Twitter account run by OCEARCH researchers.

In addition to getting people interested in marine science, the OCEARCH website says the data gathered allows researchers to learn more about migration patterns, feeding behavior, breeding sites and uncover which areas of the ocean are in need of more protection.

 

