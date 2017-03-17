St. Paddy’s Day events happening this weekend in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – If you are looking to make a weekend out of St. Patrick’s Day, head to Jonesborough.

The town is hosting an all weekend event, which started on Friday.

There is a scavenger hunt you can do with your smart phone that will take you on a tour of the historic city.

If you make it to the end of the list, you can enter your email to win a downtown prize pack.

Festivities include, “Sham-Rockin” with live Celtic music at the Storytelling Center Plaza on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be a kissing booth, a beer garden and the Noli Food Truck will be there.

Visitors can also enjoy some St. Patrick’s Day arts with the McKinney Center at the corner of Fox Street on Saturday at Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.