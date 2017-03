NEW YORK, NY (WJHL) – The Science Hill High School band hit the streets of New York City to perform in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade started at 11 a.m. Friday, and dozens of bands and floats participated in the event.

The Hilltopper Band has enjoyed the Big Apple all week and they visited The Museum of Modern Art and the 9/11 Memorial.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.