Quillen College of Medicine students participate in Match Day

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University students found out where they will take the next step in their careers during Match Day on Friday.

Seventy-one students of the Quillen College of Medicine found out where they will be doing their residency training.

Those students will continue their training in 13 different specialties and sub-specialties across the country.

Twenty-four of the students will do their residency in the state of Tennessee.

Over half of this graduating class will enter the primary care field.

Congratulations!

