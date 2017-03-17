Planned construction on Knob Creek to eliminate one-way tunnel

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Plans are underway for construction of a new roadway in Johnson City, which eliminates a heavily traveled one-lane tunnel.

The $15-20 million dollar project includes a five-lane road that will extend from State of Franklin Road at Lowe’s along Knob Creek Road and over the railroad tracks, touching down close to Stone Ridge subdivision.

This will eliminate the Knob Creek Road tunnel, which will open up that area for development and make it more convenient for drivers.

Widening the road will have an impact on some property owners in that area.

Last night, Johnson City Commissioners approved the establishment of fair market value for the first 8 of 32 tracks of land for the project.

Each commission meeting will establish fair market values to offer for needed property.

The project will take about two years to complete.

Construction is set to begin no earlier than Summer of 2018.

