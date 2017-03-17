PHOTOS: ETSU Quillen College of Med class of 2017 take part in ‘Match Day’

JOHNSON CITY – The Class of 2017 at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine will begin residency training programs on July 1. Joining medical students across the country, Quillen students received the results of the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) at noon on Friday.

The NRMP pairs graduating medical students with residency programs. All 71 participating members of the Class of 2017 enjoyed a successful match, securing residency training positions in 13 different specialties/sub-specialties at 40 residency sites throughout the United States.

“For the second year in a row, 100 percent of our students matched. That is truly a testament to these students and to what they have learned during their time here at Quillen,” said Dr. Ken Olive, executive associate dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs. “Competition for residency slots increases each year as more and more students enter into medical schools without a comparable increase in residency slots. We are so proud of these men and women, and we wish them well as this new chapter in their lives begins.”

Twenty-four students will continue their training at institutions in the state of Tennessee and an additional 22 students will train at institutions in the southern Appalachian region, which includes Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

More than half of the Class of 2017 will enter primary care (family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine and obstetrics/gynecology) and nine students will enter emergency medicine.

A number of students matched to highly competitive specialty programs including anesthesiology (6), dermatology (3), ophthalmology (2), orthopedic surgery (1) and radiation oncology (1).

Four students will complete their residency training through military service.

Members of the Class of 2017 will attend residency at institutions across the country, including ETSU, the University of Tennessee, the University of North Carolina, the University of Kentucky, Wake Forest University, Medical University of South Carolina, Vanderbilt University, Mayo Clinic, Tulane University and the University of Colorado.

The Quillen College of Medicine Residency Programs also enjoyed a highly successful match with all of the available residency positions being filled.

