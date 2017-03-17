One killed, 5 injured after head-on crash in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – A woman has died after a head-on crash in Jonesborough, according to Sheriff Ed Graybeal. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 37-year-old Shirra Branum of Jonesborough.

The crash happened around 6:23 p.m. on Thursday evening in the 600th block of Conklin Road.

The sheriff’s office says Branum was the driver of a 2001 X-Terra. Her 9-year-old son was also injured in the crash and was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the second vehicle, Alan Mogollon- Anaya, was also injured and is listed in stable condition. His three children were also passengers in the truck and are currently in the hospital in ICU.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

See also: 4 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Jonesborough