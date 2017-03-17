NCAA Tournament experience something Bucs will never forget



JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end Thursday night, falling to #4 Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Though it was tough loss the players have no reason to hang their heads.

“Tremendous experience for our team and for our fans to go down and play in the NCAA Tournament,” said head coach Steve Forbes. “Unfortunately, March Madness eventually turns into March sadness for everybody, but really one team if you think about it.”

The Bucs landed back in the Tri-Cities Friday afternoon, coming off the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010. The team brought a great deal of excitement to the region in 2017. There is a Southern Conference title heading to the trophy case and the twenty-seven wins is the second highest mark in program history.

“They’re disappointed, but they know that they accomplished so much and I’m sure they had a great time,” Forbes said. “All of them have said it’s just been something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”