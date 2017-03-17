NC judges: Some GOP laws against governor unconstitutional

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, North Carolina's Governor-elect Roy Cooper holds a press conference to criticize efforts by Republicans to cut the power of the governor's office during the special session of the General Assembly that is going on a few blocks away in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina's incoming Democratic governor has sued over a new law passed by Republican legislators to limit his powers as he prepares to take office. Cooper filed the lawsuit Friday, Dec. 30 over the law that ends the control governors exert over statewide and county election boards. (Chris Seward /The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina judicial panel says some laws enacted by Republican legislators to undercut the new Democratic governor’s powers are unconstitutional.

But the three-judge panel also ruled Friday that one law subjecting Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet secretaries to confirmation by the Senate was justified.

Cooper’s attorneys said in court this month that the laws enacted two weeks before he took office should be invalidated because they skew the balance of powers among government branches and made it harder for Cooper to carry out his gubernatorial duties in the state Constitution.

The judges agreed with Cooper on throwing out laws that shifted his powers in carrying out elections to the legislature and that gave civil service protections to hundreds of former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory’s political appointees.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s