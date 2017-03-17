Mountain Harvest Kitchen announces Pride Porch Project

Related Coverage Groundbreaking held for Mountain Harvest Kitchen and Business Incubator

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The city of Unicoi’s Mountain Harvest Kitchen has announced their Pride Porch Project.

The project will feature engraved bricks that business and residents can purchase and personalize.

Town of Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch said it is also a way people can show their support for the new facility.

“We have tremendous support and I know that there are going to be a lot of people that would like to donate the small fee to buy one of those bricks and have their name engraved on that to show that they support such a venture.”

The bricks will be placed in alphabetical order.

The first letter on the brick will determine where the bricks placed.

All engravings will have to be approved by Mayor Lynch and the Mountain Harvest Kitchen Board.

You can get a 4″x4″ sized brick for $100 an 8″x8″ for $500.

All proceeds will go back to the kitchen operations cost.

If you would like to purchase a brick please call Unicoi Town Hall at (423) 743-7162. The deadline for the first round of brick purchases will be Wednesday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m.

