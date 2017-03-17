Kingsport receives state grant for improvements, entrepreneurship in downtown

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is receiving a grant to help improve its downtown.

Kingsport is among six communities receiving the second round of the Tennessee Main Street Entrepreneur Grants – totaling $50,000 each. Those communities include Dyersburg, Gallatin, Kingsport, Lebanon, Sevierville, and Sweetwater.

According to the state, the grants are designed to encourage job growth in established downtown commercial districts and to encourage the revitalization of vacant and underused buildings in designated Main Street communities.

Kingsport’s portion of the grant will be used specifically to host entrepreneur training classes and grant awards to participants in a pitch contest. It will also be used to fund a maker space at an art gallery and make improvements to the studio space.

Bristol and Morristown previously received the first round of grants from the program.

The grants are funded through the Rural Economic Opportunity Act.