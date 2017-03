GREENBELT, Md. (AP) – A federal judge in Seattle has ruled that his order blocking President

Donald Trump’s original travel ban will not apply to Trump’s revised ban. Judge James Robart says

there are enough differences between the two executive orders. But the new ban has been

blocked by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland. And Robart says he’ll rule later on a request

from Washington state and several other states that have asked him to also block the revised ban.