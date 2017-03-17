Jonesborough celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with scavenger hunt, leprechaun search, and live music

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- This weekend Tennessee’s oldest town is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Jonesborough-style March 17th through 19th.

The weekend fun includes a weekend-long scavenger hunt, leprechaun search, live music, brews and more throughout the weekend.

There will also be a dog photo booth with an Irish Wolf Hound.

The scavenger hunt will include 20 locations going through Jonesborough’s history and architecture, winners get a downtown prize pack with gift certificates from downtown merchants.

While on the hunt stay on the lookout for Paddy the Leprechaun. You can get clues on where Paddy will be on Main Street Jonesborough’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Then on Saturday, Shamrockin’ on the Plaza in front of the Storytelling Center is from 5-8 p.m. That will include music from the ETSU Celtic Pride Band, beers from Depot Street Brewery featuring a Chocolate Mint Stout, and a special Irish menu from Noli food truck. Downtown merchants will also have some special menu items throughout the weekend.

St. Paddy’s inspired arts will be at the McKinney Center at the corner of Fox Street on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

Click here for a full list of events.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.