ETSU student reports inappropriate touching on campus

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Department of Public Safety said a student filed a report after he was allegedly inappropriately touched by a man on campus Thursday.

According to a news release, a male student reported that an unknown man with brown hair, wearing dark prescription glasses, believed to be in his mid-20s, came into a room where the student was working and touched him.

The man reported made other gestures told the student and the student asked the man to leave.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call ETSU Public Safety at 439-4480 or visit http://www.etsu.edu/dps/.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.