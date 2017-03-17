ETSU enrollment officials hope visibility from NCAA game translates into ‘win’ for university

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – It has been a week filled with school and community spirit for the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers.

From a jam-packed watch party at Wild Wing Café, to a gathering at “The Cave” on campus, there has not been a shortage in pride for all that the ETSU men’s basketball team has accomplished.

“Everyone has been here to support them and is so excited that they’ve made it this far,” said student Chantelle Williams.

“It was amazing that we made it to the tournament, and it’s amazing that we won the Southern Conference, that we got to play in big games like that,” said student Austin Hartgrove.

As the team touched down in the Tri-Cities Friday, we caught up with the Coach Steve Forbes.

“I’m disappointed that we lost, but we have so much to be thankful for that as time goes by we’ll have a chance to reflect on what a wonderful season it’s been,” said Forbes.

And even though the Bucs didn’t take home a win against Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Vice Provost for Enrollment Services Ramona Williams hopes visibility from the game translates into a “win” for the university.

“We are hoping that more students will apply that have maybe thought about applying and haven’t finished the application process and that ultimately more students will enroll,” Williams said. “The more you can get people talking about ETSU, the more positive it is and the more opportunity we have to recruit those students and ultimately enroll those students.”

Current students and Coach Forbes said they are already looking forward to next basketball season.

“Let’s get out to Freedom Hall next November, I need a little time to rest, but then we’ll get it going again,” Forbes said.

