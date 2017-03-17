Emergency funding will allow NET Trans service to continue through June 30

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Friday, local lawmakers announced they have secured emergency funding that will continue to assist people in Northeast Tennessee with their public transportation needs through June 30th.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation decided to fund NET Trans for urban communities through that date, while a long-term solution is worked out.

Earlier this month, News Channel 11 told you that the public transportation service NET Trans would no longer provide service to so-called urban areas, leaving many without an option to get to work, the store, or the doctor.

Johnson City Mayor, David Tomita, said he hopes to work out a solution as soon as possible.

“On April 1 if you’re getting a ride, you’re still going to get a ride. I think that’s very important for people to know. It takes some of the panic out of the situation,” Tomita said.

Leaders from around the Tri-Cities gathered Friday to try to find both a short-term and long-term solution for those who will be losing NET Trans services next month.

Some leaders wanted extra time to go over the proposals, so that is set to be discussed at the next meeting. It is scheduled for Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m.

