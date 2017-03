CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An investigation resulted in a rape charge against an Elizabethton man.

According to a Carter County court affidavit, the victim identified Christopher Fox as the attacker.

Elizabethton Police said Fox initially denied the claim during an interview with police, but later admitted to sexual contact with the juvenile.

Fox was scheduled to be back in court next month.

