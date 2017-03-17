Chloe Agnew & The Atlanta Pops Orchestra at the NPAC

Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville does a great job in bringing wonderful, award winning, internationally acclaimed musicians and groups to the Tri-Cities region. Their latest concert event will make a perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as Irish singer Chloë Agnew will be performing with The Atlanta Pops Orchestra for “An Irish Heart”. We were lucky enough to welcome Chloë and guitarist/Irish tenor Dermot Kiernan to the show for a quick preview. For tickets to “An Irish Heart” or to check the their performance schedule, all the NPAC at (423) 638-1679 or check out the website.

