CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Carter County grand jury returned a presentment charging a man with rape of a child.

According to a Carter County Criminal Court document, William David Blevins engaged in sexual activity with a minor sometime between Jan. 2 and Feb. 28 of 2016.

Blevins was scheduled to appear back in court on April 6.

