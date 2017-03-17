Johnson City Fire Chief Mark Scott to retire

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Embattled Johnson City Fire Chief Mark Scott plans on retiring on June 2, according to a news release from the City of Johnson City. The city is now in the process of searching for a new chief.

“It has been my intent to retire when I hit my 30-year mark,” Chief Scott said in a statement. “With that milestone being tomorrow, I’m happy to announce that I will be spending the summer traveling and hiking with my family. Family comes first, and I’m just grateful that I can retire to do the things I need and want to do at this point in my life.”

Chief Scott’s announced retirement follows a task force’s recommendation that the city hire a new chief. That recommendation followed multiple concerns over more than a year about Chief Scott, including an internal investigation that found he may have abused a subordinate and a vote of no confidence.

According to City manager Pete Peterson, the city is “operating on an aggressive timetable to find Chief Scott’s replacement.”

Peterson praised the man’s service to the city.

“Our Fire Department has risen to a new level of service under Chief Scott,” he said in a statement. “Our response times have improved, and through enhanced coordination with EMS, we are now responding to more medical calls. The achievement of the ISO Class 1 rating put us in an elite group that only a handful of departments across the country are part of. We thank him for his service, and we wish him the best in his retirement.”

Peterson named Scott as chief in 2011.

