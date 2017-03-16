#WJHLGoBucs: ETSU fan? Wearing blue and gold? Send us your pics

(WJHL) – It’s ETSU Blue and Gold Day in the Tri-Cities!

ETSU fans, send us photos of you wearing YOUR SCHOOL colors. It doesn’t matter if it’s a selfie or a group photo. Just send your pics to pix@wjhl.com. We’re creating a gallery of fans showing they’re #ETSUTough.

Also, if you are on social media, post pictures using WJHL’s hashtag: #WJHLGoBucs.

Go Bucs! #BucYeah #BeatFlorida

Follow the Bucs: http://bit.ly/2my642O

