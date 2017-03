(WJHL) – Virginia Republican governor candidate Corey Stewart will make a stop in Southwest Virginia this weekend.

Stewart will be speaking at the Washington County Republican’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

The event is Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Food City Corporate Office Building in Abingdon, Va.

You must RSVP to attend and tickets are $15 dollars.

