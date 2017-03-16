Unicoi County Schools to close due to illness Friday, Monday

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tommy Clouse, Assistant Superintendent for Unicoi County, TN schools, told News Channel 11 that schools in the county will be closed on Friday and Monday due to illness.

Clouse said the school system is battling numerous illnesses including cases of the flu, strep throat, and a stomach bug.

Clouse reports there are widespread absences at its elementary, middle and high school with more than 15% reported absent.

Classes in the county will resume on Tuesday. Spring break for Unicoi County Schools is April 14 and 17.