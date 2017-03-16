Two Johnson City firefighters injured in house fire on Colorado St.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Fire Department Operations Chief Jerome Palmer confirmed Thursday that two firefighters were injured at a house fire on Colorado Street on Wednesday where a man was rescued.

Palmer said the home at 415 Colorado St. was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when firefighters arrived shortly after 3:45 p.m.

One person was rescued from the house and taken to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was unknown.

One firefighter was hurt during that rescue. Another firefighter was hurt fighting the blaze. Both injuries were minor, Palmer said.

Fire marshals on Thursday were continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.

