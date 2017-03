MURFREESBORO, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan East High School boy’s basketball team played its first ever state tournament game in Murfreesboro.

The Patriots faced Maplewood in the AA Quarterfinals.

Sullivan East led by 7 points in the second quarter, but Maplewood would erase that lead and head into halftime with a 6 point lead.

The Panthers took over in the second half and unfortunately the Patriots fell to the Panthers 71-55.

