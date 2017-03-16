School buses collide in Virginia; 7 kids sent to hospital

FORT LEE, Va. (AP) – Authorities say seven students were taken to hospitals with minor injuries after two school buses crashed at an Army post outside of Richmond.

Local media report the collision happened around 8:30 Thursday morning at Fort Lee. Officials say 81 elementary school students were aboard the two buses at the time.

Four were taken to a hospital in Hopewell and three were taken to a Petersburg hospital. No one was seriously injured.

A Prince George County Schools official tells TV station WRIC one of the buses ran into the back of another. No other details about the crash were immediately released.

The collision is under investigation.

