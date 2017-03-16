Old Enviraglass building still vacant, putting a burden on Kingsport taxpayers

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A business that shut its doors back in November is still sitting vacant, putting a burden on taxpayers.

Kingsport Assistant City Manager, Chris McCartt, said the building that used to be Enviraglass and Heritage Glass is still in need of a buyer.

The Kingsport Economic Development Board no longer has a lease with Enviraglass for that piece of property.

At the last KED board meeting, leaders voted to authorize a lease/purchase option. They are in the process of doing that now.

The city said it is actively working with some businesses to look at a lease/purchase option for that property so it will no longer be vacant.

“There’s not any revenue coming in to pay that debt service. And so that’s putting a burden back on the taxpayers for the city to have to provide funding to cover the economic development board’s debt service payment,” McCartt said.

He said the city does have approximately $60,000 set aside to help pay the debt.

But he’s hopeful someone will lease the property soon.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.