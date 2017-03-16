‘Miracle on the Hudson’ survivor speaks at Humanitarian of Year breakfast in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A survivor from “The Miracle on the Hudson” spoke at the Humanitarian of the Year breakfast in Johnson City Thursday.

It was among the most memorable landings in the history of flying. The captain was hailed as a hero for bringing his airliner down with no loss of life as dramatized in the recent movie, “Sully.”

Dave Sanderson was the last passenger off of Flight 1549 that day after helping others to safety.

He spoke at the inaugural Humanitarian of the Year event celebrating 100 years of service by the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee.

The fundraising event on Thursday also recognized local businessman Scott Niswonger as the Humanitarian of the Year.

Niswonger is the chairman and principal of Landair Transport, Inc.

